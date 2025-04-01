NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Shares Acquired by Cannell & Spears LLC

Cannell & Spears LLC boosted its holdings in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in NextNav were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NextNav by 1.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in NextNav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NextNav by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in NextNav by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of NextNav by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NextNav Stock Performance
Shares of NN opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.17. NextNav Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Insider Activity at NextNav
In other NextNav news, CAO Sammaad Shams sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $44,896.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,131. The trade was a 4.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mariam Sorond sold 62,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $706,007.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,550,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,410,520.34. This represents a 3.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,705 shares of company stock worth $816,495 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
About NextNav
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NextNav
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.