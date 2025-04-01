Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 1.6% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 111.5% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $236.37 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $218.55 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The company has a market cap of $141.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.76.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

