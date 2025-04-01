NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP) Short Interest Down 28.2% in March

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the February 28th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ NLSP remained flat at $1.54 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,248. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $18.39.

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

