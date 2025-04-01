NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP) Short Interest Down 28.2% in March

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the February 28th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NLS Pharmaceutics Price Performance
NASDAQ NLSP remained flat at $1.54 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,248. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $18.39.
NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NLS Pharmaceutics
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.