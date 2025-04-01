Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.95 Million Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.75.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $227.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.01. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $197.82 and a 1 year high of $248.24.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.41%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

