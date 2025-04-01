Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.24 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $562,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares in the company, valued at $17,834,765. The trade was a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $149.91 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $186.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

