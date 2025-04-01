Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 17,311 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 312,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,311 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $7,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,095,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,426,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,906 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,027,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,515,000 after acquiring an additional 811,692 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,249,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,745,000 after acquiring an additional 223,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,841,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,571,000 after purchasing an additional 19,768 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 1.6 %

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

