Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 8,834 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $6,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,175,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,544,370,000 after acquiring an additional 316,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,509,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,713,000 after purchasing an additional 105,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,798,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,879,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,621,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,077,000 after purchasing an additional 147,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CMS opened at $75.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.31. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $147,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,306,349.87. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Wright sold 2,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,093.60. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $789,532. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

