Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 950 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $7,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Roblox by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $382,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,320. This represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $16,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,254,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,769,070.48. The trade was a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 926,466 shares of company stock worth $60,212,297. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $58.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.07 and its 200-day moving average is $55.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $75.74.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Roblox from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Roblox from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.23.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

