Norges Bank Invests $117.23 Million in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,460,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 5,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SWK opened at $76.94 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $110.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 169.07%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.