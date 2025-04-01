Norges Bank Makes New $126.61 Million Investment in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,833,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,606,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 773,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $586,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 447.0% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 24,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 19,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Insmed by 237.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 59,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the period.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $76.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.28. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.02.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $104.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.31 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 91,140 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $7,291,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,766,640. This trade represents a 48.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 3,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $220,403.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,766 shares in the company, valued at $6,773,307.06. The trade was a 3.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,957 shares of company stock worth $42,992,528 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

INSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Insmed from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

