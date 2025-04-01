Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Trading Down 0% – What’s Next?

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) fell 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.00 and last traded at $69.41. 1,612,654 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 8,313,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $303.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fire Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 830,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,434,000 after acquiring an additional 477,557 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $1,811,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

