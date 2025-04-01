Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,300 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the February 28th total of 281,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Nutriband Price Performance

Shares of NTRB traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $5.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,510. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87. Nutriband has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $64.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Nutriband in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutriband

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nutriband stock. Haven Private LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Haven Private LLC owned about 0.10% of Nutriband at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutriband

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

