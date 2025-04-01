Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the February 28th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Price Performance
NYSE NUW traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $13.80. 46,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,498. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.