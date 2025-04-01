Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the February 28th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE NUW traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $13.80. 46,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,498. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 161,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 10.6% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 59,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 23,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares during the period.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

