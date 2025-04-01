NYLI Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) Stock Price Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

NYLI Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.59 and last traded at $45.54. Approximately 4,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 11,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.36.

NYLI Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average of $48.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Get NYLI Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NYLI Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQSU. FMR LLC bought a new position in NYLI Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in NYLI Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NYLI Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NYLI Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $632,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of NYLI Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period.

NYLI Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF (IQSU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Candriam ESG US Equity index. The fund tracks a proprietary index of large-cap US stocks selected by ESG criteria and weighted by market capitalization. IQSU was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NYLI Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYLI Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.