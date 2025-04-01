O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 10,342 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,991 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,106,209 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,138,442,000 after purchasing an additional 784,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,974,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,482,045,000 after buying an additional 437,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,277,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,358,464,000 after buying an additional 333,004 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,149,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,476,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598,146 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,244,812,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock opened at $98.09 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $117.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.54. The company has a market capitalization of $111.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.12.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

