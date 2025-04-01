O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,179 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,208 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $9,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 300.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 16,803,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $894,169,000 after buying an additional 622,736 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 950,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,561,000 after buying an additional 148,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $992,204,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 575,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,656,000 after acquiring an additional 120,600 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at $59.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $64.91. The firm has a market cap of $105.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

