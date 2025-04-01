O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $8.93 Million Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,253 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $8,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 24,407 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 649 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,976 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James set a $105.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.11.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $108.43 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $110.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.43 and its 200-day moving average is $88.10. The stock has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.33%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

