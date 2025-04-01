O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $9.58 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $9,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 5.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,932,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Quanta Services by 34.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Quanta Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $338.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $399.00 to $398.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.79.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $254.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $227.11 and a one year high of $365.88.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.63%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

