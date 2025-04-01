Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Short Interest Down 19.0% in March

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,200 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the February 28th total of 467,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Obayashi Stock Performance

Shares of OBYCF remained flat at $13.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.31. Obayashi has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $14.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Obayashi had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 4.91%.

Obayashi Company Profile

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, river works, urban civil engineering structures, railroads, and expressways.

