OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $6.22 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $274.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $303.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.9854 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

