Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP) Short Interest Update

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the February 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONBPP traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.20. 1,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,881. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

