OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 1,480,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 922,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Trading Down 1.1 %

OneSpaWorld stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,080. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.82. OneSpaWorld has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $23.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Articles

