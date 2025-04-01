Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS) Short Interest Up 38.9% in March

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Optex Systems Stock Performance

OPXS stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.77. The stock had a trading volume of 9,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,095. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.32. Optex Systems has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Get Optex Systems alerts:

Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Optex Systems had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 22.99%.

Insider Activity at Optex Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Dale E. Lehmann sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $169,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,057.70. The trade was a 17.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 30.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Optex Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Optex Systems by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Optex Systems by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Optex Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Optex Systems by 44.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Optex Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, commander weapon station sights, and sight assembly refurbishments; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Optex Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optex Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.