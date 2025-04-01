Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd.
Oregon Bancorp Stock Performance
ORBN stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. Oregon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44.
About Oregon Bancorp
