Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 420 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

OEF stock opened at $270.83 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $233.95 and a 1-year high of $300.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.