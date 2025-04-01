Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,081 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFEM stock opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.75. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $28.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.91.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Dividend Announcement

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.0608 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

