Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,198 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,467,754,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,596,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137,512 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,057,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 670.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,611,557 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $72.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $87.00.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at $8,027,715.07. The trade was a 17.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.31.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.



