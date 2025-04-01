Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period.

DFGX stock opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.00. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.56 and a 1 year high of $54.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

