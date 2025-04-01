OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Short Interest Down 25.0% in March

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

OTC Markets Group Stock Down 0.9 %

OTC Markets Group stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.00. 3,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,468. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.69. OTC Markets Group has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.61 million, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54.

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

OTC Markets Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.