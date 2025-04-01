Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Short Interest Up 43.1% in March

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,300 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the February 28th total of 104,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 746.5 days.
Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Performance
Shares of Pacific Basin Shipping stock remained flat at $0.21 on Tuesday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22.
About Pacific Basin Shipping
