Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Short Interest Up 43.1% in March

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,300 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the February 28th total of 104,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 746.5 days.

Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of Pacific Basin Shipping stock remained flat at $0.21 on Tuesday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company offers its shipping services that mainly carry major and minor bulks, including grains, ores, logs/forest products, bauxite, sugar, concentrates, cement and clinkers, coal/coke, fertilizers, alumina, steel, pet-coke, salt, sand and gypsum, and scrap.

