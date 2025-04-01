Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture increased its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,170 shares during the period. DiaMedica Therapeutics makes up 6.5% of Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture’s holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 29.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 70,070 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 69,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 24,875 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a market cap of $162.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DiaMedica Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DMAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.

Featured Stories

