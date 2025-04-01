Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $11.89 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Paul Mueller had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%.

Paul Mueller Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MUEL opened at $199.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $186.46 million, a P/E ratio of -69.58 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.79. Paul Mueller has a 1-year low of $76.77 and a 1-year high of $218.00.

Paul Mueller Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Paul Mueller’s payout ratio is -32.17%.

About Paul Mueller

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components in the United States, North America, Asia, the Far East, the Netherlands, EU countries, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four reportable segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation.

