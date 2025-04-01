Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Short Interest Down 22.2% in March

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 722,900 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the February 28th total of 928,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 466,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Pearson Stock Performance

Pearson stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.10. 588,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,986. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.38. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.2092 per share. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pearson

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Pearson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Pearson by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSO shares. National Bankshares set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pearson in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

