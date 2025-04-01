Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Short Interest Down 22.2% in March

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 722,900 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the February 28th total of 928,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 466,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Pearson Stock Performance
Pearson stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.10. 588,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,986. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.38. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.
Pearson Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.2092 per share. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pearson
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSO shares. National Bankshares set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pearson in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Pearson
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.
