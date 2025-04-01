Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Insider Sells $220,000.00 in Stock

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) insider Mckinsey Margaret Lyon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,694. The trade was a 18.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mckinsey Margaret Lyon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, March 5th, Mckinsey Margaret Lyon sold 22,710 shares of Perpetua Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $200,302.20.

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PPTA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.76. 686,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,000. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $759.75 million, a PE ratio of -48.91 and a beta of 0.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Perpetua Resources ( NASDAQ:PPTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Perpetua Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPTA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,938,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,358,000 after acquiring an additional 148,273 shares during the period. Condire Management LP lifted its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 890,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,501,000 after purchasing an additional 57,399 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,788,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Perpetua Resources by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 593,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 48,220 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

About Perpetua Resources

(Get Free Report)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.