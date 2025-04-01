Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the February 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Peruvian Metals Trading Down 19.7 %
OTCMKTS:DUVNF traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 50,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,657. Peruvian Metals has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.
About Peruvian Metals
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Peruvian Metals
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Berkshire Hathaway Gains Defy Stock Market Slump
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Palantir Stock Builds Momentum on New Partnership
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Tech Sell-Off Makes Microsoft Stock Look Like a Steal
Receive News & Ratings for Peruvian Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peruvian Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.