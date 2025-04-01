Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the February 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Peruvian Metals Trading Down 19.7 %

OTCMKTS:DUVNF traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 50,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,657. Peruvian Metals has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

About Peruvian Metals

Peruvian Metals Corp. engages in the processing and acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru. The company holds 100% interests in the Panteria phorphyry gold-copper project that consists of 15 mineral concessions covering an area of 7,204 hectares in south central Peru; and the Mansa Musa project, a gold-silver bearing project consisting of 10 concessions totaling 6,900 hectares situated in the Department of Huancavelica.

