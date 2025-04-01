PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Short Interest Update

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,798,600 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 9,464,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.9 days.

PetroTal Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PTALF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 14,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,496. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47. PetroTal has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $0.64.

PetroTal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.

About PetroTal

PetroTal Corp. engages in the development and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp. in June 2018.

