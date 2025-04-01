PFC Capital Group Inc. Has $1.75 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

PFC Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,050 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 0.8% of PFC Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. PFC Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.61.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.8 %

MCD stock opened at $312.74 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The company has a market cap of $223.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $302.16 and a 200-day moving average of $298.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,155,997.80. This represents a 24.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total value of $309,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,778.28. This represents a 15.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,996 shares of company stock valued at $8,897,534 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

