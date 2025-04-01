PFC Capital Group Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

PFC Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 1.0% of PFC Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. PFC Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Melius lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus set a $160.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Capital set a $140.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.72.

Shares of AMD opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.73 and a 12 month high of $187.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $166.49 billion, a PE ratio of 103.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

