PFC Capital Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

PFC Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. PFC Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.06.

TJX Companies Trading Up 3.1 %

TJX opened at $121.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.26. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $128.00. The stock has a market cap of $137.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

