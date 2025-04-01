Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.72 and last traded at $24.97. Approximately 11,670,036 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 44,726,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.34.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.88. The stock has a market cap of $139.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 139,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Avant Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Fire Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $1,018,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, DSG Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

