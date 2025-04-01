Phillip Md Et Al Frost Acquires 100,000 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,751,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,689,889.20. The trade was a 0.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 150,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $255,000.00.

On Monday, March 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $348,000.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 67,434 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $115,312.14.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 47,537 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $69,879.39.

On Friday, January 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 150,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $220,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $740,000.00.

OPKO Health Price Performance

OPKO Health stock remained flat at $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,570,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,111,408. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPKO Health

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.42 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 736.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 246,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 217,450 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

About OPKO Health

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

