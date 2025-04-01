Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $497,648,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,790,000. Amundi increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,682,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,081,000 after buying an additional 753,653 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,344,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,064,601,000 after buying an additional 639,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $123.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 93.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

