Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Short Interest Up 24.6% in March

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the February 28th total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 630,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. 111 Capital bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $719,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 785,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,441,000 after purchasing an additional 20,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

PECO traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.86. 1,077,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.25. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $30.62 and a one year high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 2.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

