Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 210 EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,053,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,906,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 664,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,323,000 after purchasing an additional 217,960 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 533,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,760,000 after purchasing an additional 47,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM stock opened at $169.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.00 and a 52 week high of $277.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.75 and a 200 day moving average of $220.51.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $277,046.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,009,174. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.47.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

