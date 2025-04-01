Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 242 Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In other news, CFO Eric J. Dugas bought 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.38 per share, for a total transaction of $200,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,238 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,668.44. The trade was a 4.53 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $518,949.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,619,123.52. The trade was a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,341 shares of company stock valued at $663,041. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.56.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 0.0 %

CLH stock opened at $197.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.54 and a 52-week high of $267.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

