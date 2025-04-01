Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 342.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 19,227 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 17,304.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $175,978,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $251,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,941.67. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $100,669.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,517.85. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $130.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.45. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.24 and a 1-year high of $147.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.