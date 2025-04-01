Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Boosts Stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.06% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $25,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $210,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Financials ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXG opened at $103.02 on Tuesday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $106.16. The stock has a market cap of $468.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.97.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.