Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Cuts Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA cut its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,145 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $21,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,442,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,332,000 after acquiring an additional 101,151 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,546,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,141,000 after purchasing an additional 511,905 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,370,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,752,000 after purchasing an additional 532,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,633,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $311,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,708.18. This represents a 9.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $124,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,755.81. This trade represents a 2.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $162.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.67.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:BFAM opened at $127.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $100.59 and a one year high of $141.90.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

