Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $21.74 Million Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 676,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,214 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $21,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $251,149.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,637.79. The trade was a 8.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab acquired 3,619,600 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $120,677,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,063,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,270,236,389.86. This represents a 1.69 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,397,350 shares of company stock worth $2,756,292,570. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.