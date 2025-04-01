PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF (NASDAQ:PMBS) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF (NASDAQ:PMBS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 20.0% increase from PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.
PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
PMBS traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $49.07. The company had a trading volume of 23,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,705. PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $50.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.52.
About PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF
